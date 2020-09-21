WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

WTBDY stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $6.76. 28,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

