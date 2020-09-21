WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue cut WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

WTBDY stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $6.76. 28,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

