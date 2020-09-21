Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. 2,055,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,768. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.