Zacks: Analysts Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. 86 Research cut shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DouYu International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

