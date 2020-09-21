Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to report sales of $148.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $672.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.00 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

