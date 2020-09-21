Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to announce $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.01 million and the highest is $7.40 million. Repro Med Systems posted sales of $6.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full year sales of $28.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $29.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.92 million, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $35.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repro Med Systems.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 357,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,335. The stock has a market cap of $317.47 million, a P/E ratio of 723.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

