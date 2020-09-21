Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.62. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $25.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.55. 1,326,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $515.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.69 and its 200-day moving average is $347.05.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $2,717,096. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

