$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess? had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 812,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,417. Guess? has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $805.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Guess? by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

