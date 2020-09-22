$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $994.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

