-$0.17 EPS Expected for RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Brokerages expect RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

RYB Education stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 14,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,409. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.26. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

