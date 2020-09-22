-$0.25 EPS Expected for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Immunomedics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth $9,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 349.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 48.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMMU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. 5,619,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

