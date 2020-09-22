-$0.43 EPS Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. 6,269,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,951,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. Moderna has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $599,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,986,540 shares in the company, valued at $119,073,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 794,462 shares of company stock valued at $55,206,866. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC grew its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Earnings History and Estimates for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

