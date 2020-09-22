$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE WNS traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 110,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,176. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 56.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 261.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

