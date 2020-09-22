$1.10 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.97. OneMain posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 517,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,348. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after acquiring an additional 230,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,137 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

