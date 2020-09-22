Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 397,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,041. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.