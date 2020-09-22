Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 84,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $309.01 million, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

