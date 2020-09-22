Analysts Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.12. CBL & Associates Properties reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $51,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBL remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,090,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,773,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.49. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

