Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.21). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 224,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $2,199,000.

GME stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 34,539,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

