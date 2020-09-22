Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 191,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,076. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

