Analysts Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report sales of $15.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $63.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.23 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 688,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,585. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $198.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

