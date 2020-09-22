Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $114.23

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. 929,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.