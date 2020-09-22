Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 467,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,407. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

