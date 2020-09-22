Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 467,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,407. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Analyst Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit