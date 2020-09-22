Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. 1,016,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,262. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

