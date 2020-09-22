Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. 1,142,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

