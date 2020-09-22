Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 82,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $709.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

