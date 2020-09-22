Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. 967,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -202.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

