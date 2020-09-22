Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.15. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,486. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

