Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.15. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,486. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
