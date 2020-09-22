Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Accuray reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,552,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 102,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 557,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 2.15. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

