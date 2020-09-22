Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

ENBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $54,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,991. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

