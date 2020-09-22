Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,433. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

