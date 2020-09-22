Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) PT at $39.80

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HASI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 725,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 71,280 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.