Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWBHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.85 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

CWBHF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 251,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

