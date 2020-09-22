Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.44. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 543,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,775,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 375.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,791,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

