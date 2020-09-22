HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Danske cut shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 10,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $987.07 million during the quarter.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

