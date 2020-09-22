HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.90.

A number of research firms have commented on HPR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPR remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,255,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

