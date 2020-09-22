Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.
H has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB increased their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.
Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.31. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
