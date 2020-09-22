ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.74. ICF International posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. 75,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,209. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,307 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

