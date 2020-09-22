Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSE:IMV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 204,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,578. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

