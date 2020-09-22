IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPSEY. Societe Generale lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY remained flat at $$27.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. IPSEN S A/S has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

