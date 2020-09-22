KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

