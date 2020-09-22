KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29, RTT News reports. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Earnings History for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit