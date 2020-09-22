KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29, RTT News reports. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,092. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

