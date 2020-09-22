LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 313,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,121. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,185.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,848.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $40,448.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,787. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LiveRamp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

