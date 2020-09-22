Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,249. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

