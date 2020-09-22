Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.58. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 1,792,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

