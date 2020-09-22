Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. JMP Securities began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.28. 274,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,622. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

