Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.75). Sabre posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 303.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

SABR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,495,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.67. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sabre by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabre by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 191,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

