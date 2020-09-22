Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.53). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

SGMS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 1,797,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $478,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 423.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 195.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 284.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 347,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scientific Games by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

