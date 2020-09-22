SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.00). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24.

SCYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 34,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,928. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the period.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit