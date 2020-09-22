SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.00). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24.

SCYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 34,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,928. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the period.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.