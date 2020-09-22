Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of SSTI stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 116,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,131. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of 150.28, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

