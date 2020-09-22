Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $167,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 469,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

