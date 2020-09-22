Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SCGLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 480,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,987. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Societe Generale has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $7.15.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Societe Generale had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

